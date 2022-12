Snow warning for south-east England as icy snap likely to trigger cold weather payments

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Fuel poverty charity urges government to provide more support for ‘those at greatest peril’A snow and ice warning has been issued for London and the south-east of England as freezing temperatures are expected to trigger cold weather payments for people on the lowest incomes.Eligible households in England and Wales will receive a government payment of £25 when the average temperature has been recorded as, or is forecast to be, 0C or below for seven consecutive days. Continue reading...