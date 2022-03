Snowflake, Okta Fall Despite Strong Business Growth

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock markets looked poised for a quiet open on Thursday, with investors taking a breath after a volatile week. Ongoing developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued to keep market participants on their toes, especially as oil prices remained above $110 per barrel and signaled potential contributions to inflationary pressures. As of 8 a.m. ET, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were up just 2 points to 33,851. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had eased lower by 2 points to 4,380, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had fallen 34 points to 14,206.However, there were still plenty of ups and downs among individual stocks, and high-growth tech companies continued to feel the brunt of steep share price declines even after announcing strong business results. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) were the latest companies to suffer such declines, but they might well not be the last. Here's what the two cloud companies had to say about their latest results.