Snowflake Aktie

Snowflake für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QB38 / ISIN: US8334451098

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24.07.2026 13:00:01

Snowflake Director Frank Slootman Sells 300,000 Shares for $82.3 Million

Frank Slootman, Director at Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW), sold a significant portion of his common stock on July 20, 2026 and July 21, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($274.41); post-transaction value based on July 21, 2026 market close ($271.73).Snowflake is a leading cloud data platform provider with a market capitalization of $94.2 billion and TTM revenue of $5.0 billion, reflecting strong adoption of cloud-based data infrastructure solutions. The company has demonstrated robust growth momentum, with its stock appreciating 26.01% over the past year, driven by increasing enterprise demand for unified data platforms and cloud migration trends. Snowflake's competitive advantage derives from its architecture enabling independent scaling of compute and storage, multi-cloud deployment flexibility, and ecosystem partnerships that position it as a critical infrastructure layer for data-driven enterprises.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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