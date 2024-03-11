|
11.03.2024 16:37:00
Snowflake Isn't Palantir's Biggest Challenge in Artificial Intelligence (AI). Here Are 3 Other Companies to Keep an Eye On.
Two companies that can't seem to stay out of the same conversation are Snowflake and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). Each of these tech firms operates in the space of big data analytics. Following years operating as private companies bankrolled by some of Silicon Valley's most prominent investors, Palantir and Snowflake debuted on the public markets within days of each other in late 2020.For years, I've found the connection between Palantir and Snowflake perplexing. The main reason is that these companies don't really compete with one another.Snowflake is a data warehousing platform -- a budding application within cloud computing. On the other hand, Palantir specializes in data aggregation across siloed software systems.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
