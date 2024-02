Snowflake Just Got a "License" to Target an Entirely New Customer Base. Here's What Investors Should Know

What if you had a license to go after a multibillion-dollar market opportunity that was closed off to many of your biggest competitors? That's exactly what cloud-based data company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) believes it has.On Dec. 11, Snowflake announced it had achieved FedRAMP High Authorization from The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). This government program provides a standardized approach to ensuring that cloud services are secure and low-risk for various agencies.In an interview with Data Cloud Now, Snowflake Senior District Manager Enterprise Kevin Griffith said, "Companies that have achieved this certification, they view it as a hunting license," to get new federal customers. He went on to say, "The companies that don't have it, the perception is that the market is closed."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel