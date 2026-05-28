Intrawest Resorts Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1XCP1 / ISIN: US46090K1097
|
28.05.2026 17:39:54
Snowflake Shares Surge 35% After Strong Q1 Revenue Growth And Raised Outlook
(RTTNews) - Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) shares soared 34.54 percent to $235.79, up $60.53 on Thursday, after the cloud-based AI data platform company reported a narrower first-quarter loss, strong revenue growth, and raised its full-year fiscal 2027 guidance amid accelerating AI demand.
The stock is currently trading at $235.79, compared with a previous close of $175.26 on the New York Stock Exchange. It opened at $237.00 and traded between $229.49 and $240.45 during the session, with volume surging to 21.91 million shares versus average daily volume of 6.95 million shares.
Snowflake reported a first-quarter net loss attributable to the company of $295.57 million, or $0.86 per share, compared with a loss of $430.09 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier. Revenue climbed 33% to $1.39 billion from $1.04 billion in the prior-year quarter, while product revenue increased 34% year over year to $1.33 billion.
For the second quarter, the company expects product revenue between $1.415 billion and $1.420 billion, representing approximately 30% year-over-year growth. Snowflake also raised its fiscal 2027 product revenue outlook to $5.84 billion, reflecting expected growth of 31% year over year, up from prior guidance of $5.66 billion.
Snowflake shares have traded between $118.30 and $280.67 over the past 52 weeks.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Aktienindizes erzielen neue Rekorde -- ATX geht deutlich stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Freitag zu, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kam. Der Dow erreicht ein neues Allzeithoch. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende überwiegend freundlich.