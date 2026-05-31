Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
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31.05.2026 14:55:00
Snowflake Shares Surge on Strong AI Growth. Is It Too Late to Buy the Stock?
Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) shares skyrocketed after the company reported strong first-quarter results. The stock has struggled much of the year prior to its report; as such, even after its surge in price, it is up only about 14% year to date, as of this writing.Let's take a closer look at Snowflake's Q1 results and prospects to see whether it's too late to buy the stock or if the momentum can continue.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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