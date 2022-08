Snowflake Soars, Salesforce Sinks as SaaS Stocks Swing

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Wall Street has been on edge over the past couple of weeks about the prospects for the stock market, but investors seemed to take some solace coming into the trading day on Thursday. Even if the news from the Federal Reserve coming later this week turns out to be worse than some hope, it will nevertheless pin down expectations and eliminate some uncertainty about what the future might bring. That lifted stock indexes, and as of 8:45 a.m. ET, futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) had risen 76 points to 33,034. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had picked up 21 points to reach 4,163, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had gained 80 points to hit 13,010.Software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks have gained in popularity, due largely to their massive run-ups during the bull market in 2020 and early 2021. Since then, though, their prospects have been less clear, and that has led to some big swings in their share prices. This morning, investors reacted to the latest news from Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), and the moves in their stock prices show some of the ongoing challenges in predicting how these businesses will perform over the long run.On the upside, Snowflake led premarket gainers on Thursday morning, with its stock price shooting higher by about 20%. The company continued to do what investors want to see the most: boost its revenue at an impressive rate.Continue reading