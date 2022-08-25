|
25.08.2022 16:01:04
Snowflake Soars on Blockbuster Results -- Is the Stock a Buy?
Technology stocks have taken it on the chin in recent months, as "tech" became a dirty word, causing investors to throw the baby out with the bathwater. Many cloud computing stocks were caught up in the fray as macroeconomic tailwinds served to stifle the growth of many up-and-coming disruptors.Not so for Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW). The company provides cloud storage but goes even further, helping companies gather, integrate, and analyze the information, providing meaningful and actionable insights from data on its platform.Its quarterly results proved once again why the company is a special little Snowflake.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!