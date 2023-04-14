|
14.04.2023 13:47:00
Snowflake Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) has emerged as a top provider of data-warehousing services that make it possible to arrive at superior analytics results. But while the company has been expanding at a rapid pace, the business is seeing some growth deceleration, and its share price has also been pressured by unfavorable macroeconomic conditions. Following a recent round of sell-offs, the company's stock is down roughly 3% year to date and trades off 65% from its high. Does the stock present a worthwhile buying opportunity after some big sell-offs, or are shares still overvalued? Read on for a look at bullish and bearish trends, characteristics, and dynamics that could determine what comes next for Snowflake stock. Snowflake's Data Cloud platform provides best-in-class data-warehousing solutions and has been enjoying strong demand. With 7,828 customers at the end of its last fiscal year, the company managed to increase its total client base by 31% annually. Additionally, it continued to build its relationships with existing customers and closed out its last quarter with a net-revenue-retention rate of 158%, which means that customers already using its services increased their spending by 58% compared to the prior-year quarter. Continue reading
