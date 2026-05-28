Snowflake Aktie
WKN DE: A2QB38 / ISIN: US8334451098
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28.05.2026 16:19:11
Snowflake Stock Is Soaring After a Blowout Quarter and a New $6 Billion AWS Deal
Shares of data cloud specialist Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) soared more than 30% as of this writing after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results on Wednesday and, the same evening, unveiled a five-year, $6 billion spending commitment to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and its cloud arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS). The move lifted the stock to a year-to-date high -- a sharp turn for a name that had been a laggard this year, down about 19% in 2026 before the report.There was plenty to like in Snowflake's latest update. Product revenue growth reaccelerated, and a closely watched measure of customer spending turned higher for the first time in more than a year. On top of that, management lifted its full-year outlook. Pair all of that with a giant new vote of confidence in the Amazon deal, and it isn't hard to see why investors piled back in.But a one-day jump this large raises a fair question for anyone eyeing the stock today: how much of the good news is already in the price?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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