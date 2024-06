Snowflake Stock Is the Cheapest It Has Ever Been. Time to Buy?

The word "cheapest" in reference to stocks can mean many things. For example, it could indicate a stock price or its valuation. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is at or near all-time lows in both of these metrics. Some may see this as a problem, as nobody wants to catch a falling knife. Others may see it as a buying opportunity, as it's not often you can pick up shares at a discount to historical valuation levels.So, is it time to buy Snowflake stock?Snowflake is a direct beneficiary of the artificial intelligence (AI) arms race. Its products center around the data cloud, a vital part of AI. Quality data makes a powerful AI model, but storing and collecting that data efficiently isn't always easy, as the data may be in an unstructured format. However, Snowflake 's products assist with that, making it easy to store data across multiple providers and transfer it as necessary.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel