25.08.2022 14:06:03
Snowflake Stock Jumps After Company Crushed Revenue Estimates
Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) just reported a strong earnings report, and the stock is climbing higher after hours. In today's video, I provide a 5-minute earnings update and highlights. Please watch the video below and don't forget to subscribe to the channel for future updates on Snowflake stock and other cloud-related growth stocks. *Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of August 24, 2022. The video was published on August 24, 2022.Continue reading
