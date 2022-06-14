|
14.06.2022 23:16:00
Snowflake switches gears, from data warehouse to application cloud
Cloud-based data warehouse company Snowflake is switching gears. Launched in 2014 with a focus on disrupting the traditional data warehouse market and big-data analytics, the company is turning its attention toward application development.At its annual Snowflake Summit Tuesday, the company announced its Native Application Framework, which offers the ability to build and run applications inside its Data Cloud platform.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!