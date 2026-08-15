Snowflake Aktie
WKN DE: A2QB38 / ISIN: US8334451098
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16.08.2026 00:46:22
Snowflake vs. Verizon: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
In the technology sector, investors can weigh the explosive potential of high-growth software against the steady income of established telecommunications giants. Choosing between Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) requires balancing rapid expansion against mature stability.Snowflake provides a cloud-based data platform that helps businesses manage and analyze vast amounts of information. Verizon is a global leader in wireless and broadband connectivity, serving millions of individual and enterprise customers. While they operate in different markets, both are essential players in the modern digital infrastructure.Snowflake operates the AI Data Cloud, a platform that enables organizations to consolidate data from various sources to power analytics and artificial intelligence. The company focuses on large enterprise clients, counting 790 of the Forbes Global 2000 as customers. Its strategy relies on deep partnerships with major cloud providers, though these partners also offer competing services.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Snowflake
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28.05.26
|AKTIEN IM FOKUS 3: Snowflake nach Zahlen mit Kursfeuerwerk - Salesforce im Minus (dpa-AFX)
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28.05.26
|Snowflake-Aktie schießt nach Zahlen und Amazon-Deal nach oben: Skeptiker unter Druck (finanzen.at)
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28.05.26
|AKTIEN IM FOKUS 2: Snowflake nach Zahlen mit Kursfeuerwerk - Salesforce legen zu (dpa-AFX)
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28.05.26
|AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Snowflake nach Zahlen mit Kursfeuerwerk - Salesforce stabil (dpa-AFX)
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27.05.26
|Ausblick: Snowflake informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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12.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Snowflake vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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26.02.26
|Snowflake-Aktie im Plus: Techkonzern wächst kräftig und übertrifft Jahresprognosen (finanzen.at)
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: Snowflake vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)