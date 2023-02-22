|
22.02.2023 14:00:00
Snowflake’s Telecom Data Cloud bets on accelerating cloud efficiency
Snowflake on Wednesday said it was making another industry-specific product available in the form of managed Telecom Data Cloud, nearly a year after launching Retail Data Cloud and the Healthcare and Life Sciences Data Cloud offering.With Snowflake’s proprietary cloud data warehouse at its heart, the Telecom Data Cloud combines Snowflake’s data warehousing, analytics and compliance tools, with access to third-party data sources and resources through a data marketplace, and various partner consulting services from the likes of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cognizant, SDG Group, Prodapt Consulting, and Wipro. The Telecom Data Cloud, which is designed to accelerate cloud deployments, also has partnerships with several other technology firms including Alteryx, CARTO, H2O.AI, Informatica, and ThoughtSpot.To read this article in full, please click here
