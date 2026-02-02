SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Aktie
WKN: 720370 / ISIN: DE0007203705
|
02.02.2026 05:00:12
SNP Strengthens Asia Pacific Leadership with Appointments of Managing Directors for Southeast Asia and China
|
Kuldeep Solanki has been appointed Managing Director for Southeast Asia. In his role, he will be responsible for driving growth and market maturity across the region, with oversight of go-to-market strategy, sales execution, partner alliances, and marketing. He will also be accountable for customer and partner success, ensuring consistent delivery and long-term value creation.
Kuldeep brings more than 23 years of international experience in enterprise software, cloud solutions, and partner ecosystems. Based in Singapore, he has a proven track record of building high-performance teams, scaling go-to-market operations, and developing strategic alliances across Southeast Asia.
Harold Zhang has been appointed Managing Director for China and assumes leadership of SNP's China business. He will focus on accelerating growth and profitability while advancing SNP's strategic ambition to be the data management partner of choice for SAP-led transformation programs. He will work closely with regional leadership to align local execution with broader Asia-Pacific priorities.
Based in Shanghai, Harold brings over two decades of leadership experience spanning digital management, cloud transformation, and enterprise sales across China's public and private sectors. Prior to joining SNP, he held senior leadership roles at Tencent, Kingdee, and SAP, where he drove large-scale business transformation, profitability, and customer success.
"Asia-Pacific remains one of our most dynamic and strategically significant markets. To realize our ambitions, we must deepen our local expertise, sharpen our execution, and ensure we are consistently delivering value to our customers and partners. The addition of Harold and Kuldeep reflects our commitment to building the leadership strength required to scale with focus and discipline.
We now have a very deep and experienced leadership team across the region, which allows the SNP Group to not only service our customers and partners, but also expand into new markets, which I will be very excited to announce shortly," says Phillip Miltiades, President and Managing Director of the JAPAC region.
Hashtag: #SNP #LeadershipAppointments #DigitalTransformation #EnterpriseSoftware #DataManagement #CloudComputing
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About SNP
SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) is the global technology platform leader and trusted partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation capabilities and business agility. SNP's Kyano platform integrates all necessary capabilities and partner offerings to provide a comprehensive software-based experience in data migration and management. Combined with the Bluefield® approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP-centric IT landscapes faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations.
News Source: SNP Group
02/02/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
