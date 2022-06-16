Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.06.2022 19:58:00

Snyder's of Hanover® Pretzels Brings Back "Seinfeld" TV Lawyer, Jackie Chiles, to Argue the Case: Are Boldly Flavored Pretzel Pieces Actually Pretzels?

HANOVER, Pa., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bold flavor of Snyder's of Hanover Pretzel Pieces challenges pretzel conventions. With flavored snacking driving pretzel category growth, Snyder's of Hanover—the leading pretzel brand—wants fans to weigh in on the debate: Are they #PretzelsOrPieces?

Snyder’s of Hanover® Pretzels Brings Back “Seinfeld” TV Lawyer, Jackie Chiles, to Argue the Case: Are Boldly Flavored Pretzel Pieces Actually Pretzels?

To fuel the debate, under a licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, Snyder's of Hanover partnered with famed "Seinfeld" lawyer, Jackie Chiles, who thinks it's "egregious, even audacious" that these busted-up pieces blasted with bold flavors like Cheddar, Hot Buffalo Wing and Honey Mustard & Onion are classified as pretzels.

Fans are invited to call the 1-844-JCHILES hotline, leave their name, number, and email address to be entered for a chance to win Snyder's Pretzel Piecesfor life*.  In the upcoming weeks, fans should also be on the lookout on TikTok to see how Jackie continues to argue the case on social media using the hashtag #PretzelsOrPieces.  

"We wanted to create a campaign that empowered our consumers to have a voice around whether our intensely flavored and uniquely shaped Pieces should be considered pretzels," said Nick Hammitt, Vice President of Salty Snacks at Campbell Snacks. "To get people fired up, we decided to bring back a famed "Seinfeld" lawyer that appealed to fans in a fun, playful way."

For more information on Snyder's of Hanover®, visit www.snydersofhanover.com and visit www.snydersofhanover.com/flavored-pretzel-pieces/ to find where to purchase any of the Snyder's of Hanover Pretzel Pieces flavors including Cheddar, Hot Buffalo Wing, Honey Mustard & Onion.

*No Purchase Necessary. Legal residents of the U.S. only. 18+ (19+ in NE and AL). Call 1-844-JCHILES (toll free) to enter by 7/13/22. Prize is $3,500. Rules at www.snydersofhanover.com/pieces-giveaway-rules. Void where prohibited.

About Snyder's of Hanover®  
Since 1909, Snyder's of Hanover® has been America's premier pretzel brand. With humble beginnings as a small family-run business in Hanover, Pa., today Snyder's of Hanover® offers a full portfolio of innovative pretzels created with the same great quality and wholesome pride that it did over 100 years ago. For more information, visit www.snydersofhanover.com.

Contact:  
Nirmala Singh | Zeno Group  
Nirmala.Singh@zenogroup.com  

Bethridge Toovell | Campbell Snacks 
Bethridge_Toovell@campbells.com  

SEINFELD and all related characters and elements © & ™ Castle Rock Entertainment. 

Snyder's of Hanover logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snyders-of-hanover-pretzels-brings-back-seinfeld-tv-lawyer-jackie-chiles-to-argue-the-case-are-boldly-flavored-pretzel-pieces-actually-pretzels-301569842.html

SOURCE Campbell Soup Company

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Deutliche Volatilität am großen Verfallstag: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX zieht schlussendlich an -- US-Börsen beenden Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz
Der heimische Markt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne letztlich nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete den Freitagshandel im Plus. Die US-Börsen fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich auch am Freitag uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen