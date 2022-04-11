+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
11.04.2022 12:00:00

So you want to change cloud providers

I should know better than to look to the Hacker News crowd for wisdom. Recently someone on HN asked an interesting question: “Have you ever switched clouds?” Being HN, the responses weren’t nearly as interesting. In fact, relatively few people responded to the question at all, preferring instead to champion running their applications in private data centers. Others offered advice tuned to small shops not larger enterprises.Yet despite the noise, there was a little signal in the thread. If you want to get the most of any particular cloud, you’re going to need to buy into its services, which, of course, complicates migration. Oh, and if you think you can build a better cloud than the hyperscalers, you might be missing the point.To read this article in full, please click here
