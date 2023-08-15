|
15.08.2023 12:00:00
So-Young to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 21, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) ("So-Young" or the "Company"), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, before U.S. markets open on August 21, 2023.
So-Young's management will hold an earnings conference call on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
International: +1-412-902-4272
China： 4001-201203
US: +1-888-346-8982
Hong Kong： +852-301-84992
Passcode: So-Young International Inc.
A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through 23:59 U.S. Eastern Time, August 28, 2023. The dial-in details are:
International: +1-412-317-0088
US: +1-877-344-7529
Passcode: 2864127
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.soyoung.com.
About So-Young
So-Young is the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry. The Company presents users with reliable information through offering high quality and trustworthy content together with a multitude of social functions on its platform, as well as by curating medical aesthetic service providers that are carefully selected and vetted. Leveraging So-Young's strong brand image, extensive audience reach, trust from its users, highly engaging social community and data insights, the Company is well-positioned to expand both along the medical aesthetic industry value chain and into the massive, fast-growing consumption healthcare service market.
For more information, please contact:
So-Young
Investor Relations
Ms. Vivian Xu
Phone: +86-10-8790-2012
E-mail: ir@soyoung.com
Christensen
In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eric.yuan@christensencomms.com
In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/so-young-to-report-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-august-21-2023-301900739.html
SOURCE So-Young International Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu So-Young International Inc (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
21.03.23
|Why So-Young International Stock Is Trading Higher Today (Benzinga)
|
24.03.22
|Ausblick: So-Young International legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.11.21
|Ausblick: So-Young International vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.05.21
|Ausblick: So-Young International stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.03.21
|Ausblick: So-Young International stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.11.20
|Ausblick: So-Young International vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.08.20
|Ausblick: So-Young International präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.05.20
|Ausblick: So-Young International informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu So-Young International Inc (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|So-Young International Inc (spons. ADRs)
|1,25
|1,63%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: Wall Street schwächelt zum Handelsschluss -- ATX beendet Handel fester -- DAX schließt moderat im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Mittwoch zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte leichte Gewinne. Die US-Märkte präsentierten sich im Minus. An den asiatischen Börsen dominierten zur Wochenmitte die Bären.