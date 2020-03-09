Soafee.com, a Game Changer for American Healthcare

HOUSTON, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePay™ a Houston-based healthcare IT company, has announced a re-branding to SOAFEE™. The SOAFEE™ platform focuses on consumers, employers, and providers. Consumers are forced to pay out-of-pocket for their healthcare - if they can afford to do so. Through our transparency platform, consumers can find affordable self-pay pricing for all of their medical needs. Follow SOAFEE™, the dog who sniffs out affordable healthcare @ http://soafee.com/.

Employers can finally provide healthcare benefits for ALL employees. "The employer simply places an amount that they can afford into their employees' wallets (on our platform) each pay period," said Julie Westcott, VP of Marketing, CarePay, Inc. "If an employer put just $25 a week into their employee's wallet, that employee would have $100 a month to use immediately to see a doctor."

Medical providers experience administrative costs of 25% - 31% (JAMA, 2018 Feb 20). In the past few years, medical providers have left their practices and joined larger groups due to high overhead cost. "We want to help keep providers in their practices," said Westcott.

SOAFEE™ is completely self-pay. Providers list their self-pay prices at 40% or more under what they would charge the insured. eliminating burdensome red tape and paperwork.

Providers also receive free marketing and exposure on the SOAFEE™ platform which drives new patients to their practice.

The SOAFEE™ team has also partnered in a pilot program with AFLAC Regional Agent Team - Florida, which provides supplemental health insurance to millions. SOAFEE™ members have all benefit packages available to them at group/association rates.

After the initial transition to SOAFEE.com, phase two of the process will begin, where there will be an expansion in all services that will help alleviate the burdens of the healthcare system and give consumers, providers, business owners, contract employees and individuals with or without insurance more opportunities than ever before. SOAFEE.com is a game-changer for people across the United States and a historic moment for American healthcare.

Have YOU seen SOAFEE™ ?

Media contact:

Julie Westcott

235634@email4pr.com

941-253-2324

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soafeecom-a-game-changer-for-american-healthcare-301019696.html

SOURCE CarePay, Inc