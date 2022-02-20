Soaring energy prices leave UK comparison sites with little to compare

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Profits fall as sites such as GoCompare and MoneySupermarket are left without competitive deals to offerSergei the meerkat and his rival Gio Compario have put comparison websites at the heart of many people’s buying decisions, but soaring energy price rises and new rules on insurance sales mean challenging times for the businesses they advertise.At a time when consumers are keener than ever to cut bills, the websites have found themselves without any deals to offer on energy because sky-high wholesale prices mean that suppliers are not offering cheap tariffs. Continue reading...