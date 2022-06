Soaring Inflation Is No Match for Home Depot

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Perhaps the hottest topic on investors' minds over the past few months has been inflation. Soaring prices across the economy are pinching consumers' pockets and forcing the Federal Reserve to adopt tighter monetary policy. And the situation is spooking investors, with the S&P 500 down 13% in 2022. While other retailers struggle with inflationary pressures, Home Depot (NYSE: HD) seems to be weathering the storm just fine. Let's take a closer look at how this massive home-improvement chain is performing in the current economic environment. Home Depot was a major beneficiary of the pandemic, as people who spent more time than ever at home shifted their attention and spending to renovation projects. And even as the business laps a tough comparison from the year-ago period, the momentum hasn't faded. Record first-quarter revenue of $38.9 billion was 3.8% higher than Q1 2021, positively surprising both management and Wall Street. Continue reading