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13.05.2026 18:23:00

Soaring iPhone Sales Have Supercharged This Under-the-Radar Stock That's Outperforming Apple. Buy It Before It Soars Another 59%

Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone sales increased at a solid clip in the first quarter of 2026, driven by a huge installed base of users that are in an upgrade window and the strong demand for the tech giant's smartphones in China.Market research firm Counterpoint Research notes that Apple's iPhone shipments increased by 5% year over year in the first quarter of 2026. This increase in sales came at a time when the overall smartphone market declined by 6% in Q1 due to a memory shortage and rising component costs. The Magnificent Seven company's resilient growth in Q1 made it the world's top smartphone vendor with a 21% market share.Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) has turned out to be a big beneficiary of Apple's improving sales. The semiconductor stock is already up 40% in 2026 as of this writing, and its close ties with Apple suggest it could deliver more upside in the future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 22 160,00 2,21% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
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