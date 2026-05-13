Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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13.05.2026 18:23:00
Soaring iPhone Sales Have Supercharged This Under-the-Radar Stock That's Outperforming Apple. Buy It Before It Soars Another 59%
Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone sales increased at a solid clip in the first quarter of 2026, driven by a huge installed base of users that are in an upgrade window and the strong demand for the tech giant's smartphones in China.Market research firm Counterpoint Research notes that Apple's iPhone shipments increased by 5% year over year in the first quarter of 2026. This increase in sales came at a time when the overall smartphone market declined by 6% in Q1 due to a memory shortage and rising component costs. The Magnificent Seven company's resilient growth in Q1 made it the world's top smartphone vendor with a 21% market share.Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) has turned out to be a big beneficiary of Apple's improving sales. The semiconductor stock is already up 40% in 2026 as of this writing, and its close ties with Apple suggest it could deliver more upside in the future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
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08:20
|Xi tells Nvidia, Tesla and Apple CEOs that China will ‘open wider’ (Financial Times)
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13.05.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones verbucht am Nachmittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
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12.05.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Apple-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Apple-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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10.05.26
|Milliarden-Deals voraus? Apple rüstet sich für neue Übernahme-Strategie (finanzen.at)
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08.05.26
|Intel setzt Rekordrally fort - Apple als möglicher Großkunde (dpa-AFX)
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08.05.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Ende des Freitagshandels Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
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08.05.26
|Apple im Fadenkreuz: Plant OpenAI mit einem eigenen "KI-Phone" die Revolution? (finanzen.at)
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08.05.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones klettert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|05.05.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.05.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.05.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.03.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.12.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.05.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.04.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|22 160,00
|2,21%
|Apple Inc.
|256,65
|0,49%