Soaring UK prices force families to cut back on heating and essentials, ONS says

34% of those feeling the pinch report using less gas and electricity and 31% are spending less on foodConsumers have begun cutting back on food spending and reduced their use of gas and electricity at home, as more people report rising living costs and concern grows about the impact of soaring prices on the poorest households in Britain.According to an extensive survey of more than 13,000 adults in Great Britain, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said as many as 83% saw an increase in their cost of living this month, up from 62% in November. Continue reading...