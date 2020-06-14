Sobi and Sanofi Donate up to 500 Million Additional IUs of Clotting Factor to WFH Humanitarian Aid Program

STOCKHOLM, June 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi™ (STO: SOBI) and Sanofi (EURONEXT: SAN) together with the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) and WFH USA, today announced an extension of their support of the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program with an additional donation of up to 500 million IUs of factor therapy for humanitarian use fulfilling the 2014 pledge to donate up to an unprecedented 1 billion IUs over a ten-year period. Since the initial pledge to donate their medicine to the program, over 450 million IUs have been provided and over 17,200 people with haemophilia have been treated with factor donated by Sobi and Sanofi between 2015 and 2019. Additionally, the companies will continue to provide financial support for initiatives such as treatment, access and education programs for a period up to five years.

"Through this partnership with Sanofi and Sobi, our Founding Visionary Contributors, we have been able to significantly expand the reach of the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program, which is leading to a paradigm shift in the management of haemophilia in areas with limited or no access to treatment and care," said Alain Baumann, CEO, World Federation of Hemophilia. "With their continued support, we are confident that people with haemophilia in these countries will continue to receive much needed treatment that is both predictable and sustainable - the foundation of the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program. Our vision at WFH is treatment for all."

Significant unmet need in developing world

More than 75 per cent of people with haemophilia have limited or no access to diagnosis and treatment, particularly in the developing world. People with severe haemophilia in these countries often do not survive to adulthood; those who do, often face a life of severe disability, isolation and chronic pain. The underlying physical and psychological toll of haemophilia can be significant without reliable access to care.

"Patients are at the center of all that we do, and our support of the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program, together with Sobi, builds on Sanofi Genzyme's legacy of helping patients around the world have access to the treatments they need," said Bill Sibold, Executive Vice President and Head of Sanofi Genzyme. "In the past five years, we have seen the life-changing impact a reliable supply of factor therapy can have for people in developing countries; access to prophylactic treatment for children, corrective surgeries, all helping to reduce the burden of this disease. We are honored to play our role in providing hope to those patients and families most in need."

"For lasting change to become a reality, we need to recognise that access to treatment is a fundamental human right. We are proud to do our part to address this critical health issue, in partnership with Sanofi," said Guido Oelkers, CEO and President at Sobi. "Partnership in reaching the goals is essential. We are pleased to see others following our lead and encourage more companies to join in the shift that the WFH and their local organisations have made possible and that we together can carry forward. Only through a broad long-term commitment to increase awareness, knowledge and access to treatments will the effect of our donation be sustainable and withstanding."

The WFH Humanitarian Aid Program has over the years made significant improvements in providing access to care. A predictable supply of factor therapy is essential to improving treatment and care. In addition, education programs for treaters and patients are critical initiatives helping to develop in-country capacities to improve diagnosis and treatment monitoring; all of which are needed to create a sustainable treatment environment which lead to better outcomes for patients. Sobi and Sanofi's continued support of the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program for up to five more years, provides for a potential total contribution up to 1 billion IUs of extended half-life factor therapy for a period up to ten years, with the continued opportunity to address the treatment gap and raise the standard of care in the developing world.

A far-reaching impact on haemophilia care

With the provision of a consistent supply of factor, corrective surgeries and prophylaxis treatment for young children have become possible. Since initial shipments of Sobi and Sanofi medicines to the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program began, the impact has been far reaching. Through 2019:

450 million IUs of clotting factor have treated over 17,200 people in 42 countries

900 children under the age of 10 are receiving prophylaxis treatment

More than 160,000 acute bleeds have been treated

More than 2,300 surgeries have taken place including those that were life- and limb-saving.

Sobi and Sanofi believe all patients should have access to the treatment they need regardless of where they live.

About the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program

The WFH Humanitarian Aid Program improves the lack of access to care and treatment by providing much-needed support for people with inherited bleeding disorders in developing countries. By providing patients with a more predictable and sustainable flow of humanitarian aid donations, the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program makes it possible for patients to receive consistent and reliable access to treatment and care. None of this would be possible without the generous support of Sanofi Genzyme and Sobi, our Founding Visionary Contributors; Bayer, our Visionary Contributor; Grifols and Roche, our Leadership Contributors; and our Contributor, CSL Behring. The WFH and WFH USA collaborate to manage and control the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program. To learn more about the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program, visit www.treatmentforall.org

About Sanofi



Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. Sanofi are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. Sanofi prevents illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. Sanofi stands by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.

About Sobi™



Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Sobi is providing sustainable access to innovative therapies in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty indications. Today, Sobi employs approximately 1,400 people across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Russia and North Africa. In 2019, Sobi's revenues amounted to SEK 14.2 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. You can find more information about Sobi at www.sobi.com.

