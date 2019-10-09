HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoCal Adolescent Wellness announces the opening of a second location in Lake Forest, CA.

"We are happy to announce the expansion of our services to better serve the families in Orange County," said Becca Moody, CEO of SoCal Adolescent Wellness. "We had the opportunity over this last year to see the extraordinary impact this pre-intervention program has on the lives of the adolescents and families we work with and understand the need to reach more local communities. We are excited to expand our reach here in Orange County with the ultimate goal of serving families throughout Southern California."

The first of 2 locations opened in October of 2018 in Huntington Beach, Ca; centrally located across from the BellaTerra shopping Center off the 405 and Edinger. On the one year anniversary of this flagship location, the second location opened in Lake Forest, CA; located off the 405 freeway and Lake Forest Drive, making it easily accessible for Southern Orange County families.

"We are excited to expand our clinical program to help teens and their families in South Orange County," said Susan Ferren, Clinical Director of SoCal Adolescent Wellness. "Our highly trained clinical team comprised of a medical director, clinical director, and program therapists are passionate in their commitment to assist teens and their families. We provide support to teens struggling with anxiety, depression, trauma, ADD/ADHD, and relationship issues. Our after-school program provides psychiatric evaluations and medication management, group therapy, individual and family therapy, parent coaching and support groups. We are committed to a small group setting; allowing us to individualize our program towards the specific needs of each teen and their family."

About SoCal Adolescent Wellness:

SoCal Adolescent Wellness is a comprehensive behavioral health program offering a range of services including outpatient care, an intensive outpatient program and a partial hospitalization program. SoCal Adolescent Wellness is specifically designed to provide an ideal environment and natural opportunities to address the issues of mental health in the adolescent stages of development with the ultimate goal of empowering teens mental health and wellness.

