30.11.2022 21:30:00

SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) has declared regular quarterly dividends for the preferred series stock of the company as follows:

SoCalGas:


Preferred Stock

$0.375 per share

Preferred Stock, Series A

$0.375 per share

The dividends are payable on January 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 10, 2022.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million consumers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines will continue to play a key role in California's clean energy transition—providing electric grid reliability and supporting wind and solar energy deployment. 

SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy company in America. In support of that mission, SoCalGas aspires to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045 and to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply to core customers with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for customers. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), an energy infrastructure company based in San Diego. 

For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook

SoCalGas Logo (PRNewsfoto/San Diego Gas & Electric,Southern California Gas Company)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socalgas-declares-preferred-dividends-301690698.html

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sempra Energymehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sempra Energymehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sempra Energy 158,02 0,50% Sempra Energy

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Powell-Rede: US-Leitindex schließt schwächer - Nasdaq leicht im Plus -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schlussendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss nach einem volatilen Donnerstagshandel schwächer, wogegen der DAX anstieg. Der US-Leitindex gab im Donnerstagshandel nach. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag bergauf.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen