SOCi Acquires Brandify - Accelerates Rank as the Largest Localized Marketing Platform Globally

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi, the leading all-in-one marketing platform built for multi-location marketers, today announced it has acquired Brandify, an industry-leading provider of location-based digital marketing solutions with nearly 25 years of experience. The acquisition brings additional functionality to the SOCi platform and market-leading search expertise to the SOCi team. With the combination, SOCi solidifies its position as the largest localized marketing platform globally, with more than three million locations under management. The deal also strengthens SOCi's relationship with key partners like Google, Facebook, Apple, Yelp and others. The combined business will operate under the SOCi brand.

"We are incredibly excited for this new chapter at SOCi," said Afif Khoury, SOCi's Founder and CEO. "Over the past year, it has become more important than ever for brands to connect with customers on a localized level. The integration of Brandify's suite of solutions further solidifies SOCi as the leading all-in-one platform for executing the most important digital marketing campaigns across search, social, reviews and ads, helping our clients continue to connect with their customers, maximize their online presence and drive customers to their locations."

Now the platform of record for nearly 700 national and global enterprises – including Ace Hardware, Hertz Corporation, SportClips, Dollar Tree, Liberty Tax and more– SOCi is rapidly demonstrating the advantages of its all-in-one platform over point solutions. In particular, the SOCi platform's ability to facilitate consolidated workflows and data aggregation across locations provides a comprehensive, single data source that drives increased flexibility and scalability and activates unrivaled insights, efficiency and performance for multi-location brands. With this acquisition and plans to further integrate the platform with CRM, point of sale, rewards and other critical tools and data sets, SOCi is poised to become the local marketing data and analytics platform of choice for brands in today's dynamic and multi-location environment.

"Our deep history and expertise with location-based marketing solutions will be instrumental to SOCi in realizing its future vision. SOCi is the perfect home for the Brandify team and roster of enterprise clients," said Manish Patel, Brandify's Founder and CEO. "Our teams have a shared vision and together we are dedicated to helping multi-location brands establish and deepen their connections with customers on a local level. I'm proud of all that we have achieved since Brandify's inception in 1997, and I look forward to supporting the SOCi team as they continue to execute their strategic growth plan and keep the combined company on an upward trajectory."

The transaction comes on the heels of SOCi raising $80 million from JMI Equity, a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. To find out more information about SOCi and its industry-leading central command platform, please visit meetsoci.com.

