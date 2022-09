Social housing rent rises to be capped in England next year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Landlords warn cap will mean less investment in housing stock while charity calls on tenants to refuse to pay any rent increasesRent rises for millions of people living in social housing will be capped next year, the government has announced, but tenants are calling for a full freeze and threatening not to pay increases.Citing the cost of living crisis, Greg Clark, the housing secretary, said social landlords would be limited to an annual increase of between 3% and 7%, with the exact figure to be set after a consultation, which will also ask if the temporary cap should be in place for one or two years. Continue reading...