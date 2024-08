Social housing rents to rise as part of UK push to build affordable homes

Rachel Reeves works on plan for 10-year formula to give councils and housing associations certaintySocial housing rents will rise by more than inflation over the next decade as part of UK government plans to boost affordable housebuilding and shore up the finances of struggling landlords.The chancellor, Rachel Reeves, is working on plans to introduce a 10-year formula to calculate social rent homes that will result in rents increasing every year by the rate of the consumer prices index – which is now 2.2% – plus 1%, removing an existing cap on rises. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian