NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Social impact company Slick Chicks has officially launched their new line of fashionable and functional loungewear. The line was designed with accessibility in mind and is made for those with physical disabilities, chronic illnesses, or limited dexterity. Slick Chicks' loungewear products are made with accessible closures such as self-fastening patches and two-way zippers to best simplify the dressing process, because everyone deserves to feel supported by the products they wear.

Social Impact Company Slick Chicks Launches New Line of Accessible, Stylish Loungewear

These accessible closures make Slick Chicks' loungewear collection easy to take on or off no matter if you're standing, sitting, or lying down. Founder and CEO of Slick Chicks, Helya Mohammadian weighs in, "It's not as simple as putting your pants on one leg at a time for everyone. For many, this ritual is difficult and requires extra care and support. That's where Slick Chicks comes in."

"Our mission is to empower people to tackle any of life's daily challenges because we all deserve a sense of self, dignity, and independence."

Helya Mohammadian

MADE WITH ACCESSIBILITY IN MIND

Features Zippers, Self-fastening Patches, and Hook Fasteners to Aid in Accessibility

Every Slick Chicks product is designed with accessibility in mind and Slick Chicks' newest collection is no exception. Features such as two-way zippers and self-fastening patches are incorporated in the designs of their new loungewear collection to best aid in comfortability, mobility, and accessibility.

ABOUT SLICK CHICKS

On a Mission to Empower

Slick Chicks is a female-founded and run social impact company whose core mission is to empower people with the products and community they create. Their line of accessible intimates and loungewear is designed to empower those with disabilities, chronic illnesses, and limited mobility. Within the past years, their thriving company has developed partnerships with major retailers such as Target, Aerie, and JCPenney. Slick Chicks' products are now available to purchase online through these major retailers and many more.

Slick Chicks is a company that aspires to empower people, and over the years they've been serving as a platform for people with disabilities to have a voice. Founder and CEO Helya Mohammadian clarifies, "It's not just about selling a product for us — it is about being more inclusive and embracing diversity. The core identity of our brand is our purpose, the stories we share, and the lives empowered daily."

Slick Chicks' new line of loungewear aims to put people first and help to solve a real problem with a real, impactful solution.

