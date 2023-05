Social Security: 1 Move to Increase Your Benefits by $11,664 per Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Social Security can have an enormous impact on your retirement. As of 2023, around 37% of men and 42% of women depend on their benefits for at least half of their retirement income, according to the Social Security Administration. If you're expecting your benefits to make up a substantial portion of income in your senior years, it's wise to ensure you're maximizing your monthly payments.There's not necessarily a right or wrong strategy when it comes to Social Security. But there is one move you can make that can increase your annual income by tens of thousands of dollars -- and it requires less effort than you might think.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading