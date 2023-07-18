|
18.07.2023 12:00:00
Social Security: 2 Sneaky Ways You Could Be Missing Out on Benefits
Social Security benefits can go a long way in retirement, especially if your savings are falling short.As of 2021, the median retirement account balance among workers was just $35,345, according to Vanguard's most recent How America Saves report. For many older adults, then, outside sources of income like Social Security are critical.However, there's a chance you may not receive as much as you think in benefits. While major factors like taxes and claiming too early can reduce your monthly payments, there are two other sneaky ways you may be missing out on your hard-earned benefits.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
