Social Security: Are You on Track to Beat the Average Benefit? Here's How to Find Out.

Social Security is an integral part of retirement for millions of older adults. Roughly 83% of U.S. adults who have not yet retired say that their benefits will make up at least some of their income in retirement, according to a 2023 poll from Gallup, and more than one-third say it will be a major source of income.If you're going to be relying heavily on your benefits to make ends meet, finding ways to maximize your payments could result in a much more financially secure retirement.Your benefits are based on several factors, and knowing how much the average retiree receives -- and how to beat that figure -- can set you up for success down the road.