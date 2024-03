Social Security: Here's How to See Exactly How Much You'll Receive in Benefits When You Retire

Social Security benefits are a lifeline for millions of older adults. Roughly 90% of current retirees say they rely on their checks to some degree, according to a 2023 poll from Gallup, and of that group, close to 60% say their benefits are a major source of income.If you're going to be depending on Social Security to any extent, it's often helpful to know how much you can expect to receive. This can give you a more realistic idea about how far your benefits will go, making it easier to see whether you're saving enough to cover the rest of your expenses.The good news is that it only takes a few minutes to see an estimate of your future benefit amount. And if it's less than what you expected, there are a few simple ways to boost your monthly checks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel