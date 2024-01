Social Security: Here's the Biggest Possible Benefit for Retirees at Ages 62, 66, and 70

Most retirees would jump at the chance to increase their Social Security benefit. Inflation has been particularly rough in recent years, and many people have lost confidence in their ability to keep up with rising prices. But studies consistently show that very few Americans know how to increase their benefit. That knowledge gap can lead to lost income in retirement.Read on to learn how claiming age influences Social Security benefits, and to see the biggest possible benefit for retired workers at ages 62, 66, and 70. I will also discuss the three conditions beneficiaries must satisfy to earn the maximum payout.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel