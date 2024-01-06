|
06.01.2024 12:00:00
Social Security: Here's the Maximum Possible Benefit at Ages 62, 67, and 70
Social Security is a lifeline for many older adults, sometimes making the difference between enjoying a comfortable retirement and struggling to make ends meet. In fact, roughly 90% of current retirees say they rely on their benefits to some degree as a source of income, according to a 2023 poll from Gallup.Among all retired workers, the average benefit amount is around $1,845 per month, as of November 2023. But it's possible to earn far more than that if you're able to snag the maximum payments. Here's exactly what those checks would look like, as well as what you'd need to do to achieve them.Four main factors will affect how much you'll receive from Social Security: The length of your career, your earnings history, your full retirement age, and the age at which you begin claiming.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
