Social Security: How a Career Phase-Out Could Get You More Benefits

Retirement is a milestone many people look forward to. And some people are so eager to get there that they're willing to upend their lives by going from a full-time, 40-hour-or-more weekly work schedule to not working even a minute.That so-called hard stop can have financial and emotional consequences, though. For the former, it can mean having to adjust spending and budget anew overnight. For the latter, it can mean ending up at a loss for how to stay busy.That's why you'll often hear that a career phase-out is a better bet. With a career phase-out, you don't go from full-time work to none at all in a heartbeat. Instead, you slowly transition your way into retirement by reducing your hours until you're ready to fully call it a day.