Social Security: How the Average Retiree Can Get an Extra $1,071 per Benefit Check

The Social Security Administration periodically publishes anonymized benefit data to promote understanding and foster transparency. The information is often slightly outdated when it becomes available, but it still provides useful insights.For instance, more than 3.4 million retired workers claimed Social Security in 2022. Roughly one-quarter of them started collecting benefits at age 62, making it the most popular claiming age by a wide margin. However, delaying Social Security until age 70 can increase the payout dramatically.Read on to learn more.