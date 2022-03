Social Security: Snag Higher Benefits With These Key Tips

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You'll often hear that Social Security should not be your primary sourcE of income during retirement. That's because those benefits will only replace about 40% of your wages if you earn an average income, and most seniors need to replace around 70% to 80% of their former earnings to live comfortably.But even if you have a nice, robust nest egg on top of Social Security, it could still pay to boost those benefits as much as possible. The higher a monthly benefit you lock in, the more financial stability you can buy yourself throughout your senior years. With that in mind, here are three steps you can take to score a more generous benefit.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading