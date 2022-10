Social Security: Why Seniors Should Hope for a Smaller Raise In 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In a little more than a week, the Social Security Administration should be making a major announcement about changes to the program in 2023. And part of that announcement will be what next year's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) looks like.Earlier this year, some experts were calling for a COLA as high as 11%, given how inflation was soaring. At this point, an 11% COLA is looking very unlikely. Rather, seniors may have to settle for a raise in the upper 8% or lower 9% range.That may seem disappointing on one hand. But here's why a smaller Social Security raise isn't a bad thing at all.Continue reading