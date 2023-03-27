|
27.03.2023 12:36:00
Social Security: Your Monthly Benefit Isn't the Most Important Thing to Focus On
Seniors get choices when it comes to claiming Social Security. It's possible to sign up at any point starting at age 62. But if you want the complete monthly benefit you're entitled to based on your individual earnings history, then you'll need to wait until full retirement age (FRA) to sign up, which is 67 for those born in 1960 or later.Furthermore, if you're willing to delay your filing beyond FRA, you can snag a boost to your monthly benefit. That option exists up until age 70 only, so there's no sense in delaying your claim past that point.When filing for Social Security, you may be inclined to try to snag the highest monthly benefit you can. And because of that, you may be motivated to file at age 70.Continue reading
