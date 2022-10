Social Security and Medicare Retirees Are About to Experience a Once-in-a-Lifetime Event

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It has been well documented at this point that retirees are about to receive the largest increase to their Social Security benefits in about four decades. That's because inflation has been sky high this year and Social Security calculates an annual cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA).While the COLA increase is certainly a big deal, many retirees who claim Social Security are also enrolled in Medicare, the federal health insurance program for those that are 65 and older. Medicare enrollees are also expected to see some nice adjustments made for next year.In fact, retirees enrolled in both Social Security and Medicare are about to experience a once-in-a-lifetime event. Let me explain.Continue reading