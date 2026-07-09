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09.07.2026 17:36:00
Social Security and Taxes: What Retirees Should Be Aware Of
It wasn't until 1984 that Social Security became taxable. It came at a time when the Social Security trust fund was dangerously close to running dry, and the solution Congress proposed included taxing benefits. And yet, the taxation of Social Security benefits comes as a surprise to many. If you're unclear as to how benefits are taxed, you'll find the answers here. After all, planning for retirement requires knowing how much money will remain after taxes are deducted. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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