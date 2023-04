Social Security at 70 Is a Good Idea in Theory. It May Not Work Out in Practice

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many people do their best to save for retirement but struggle nonetheless. And one way to compensate for a smaller nest egg is to try to get more money out of Social Security.Now you're entitled to your complete monthly Social Security benefit based on your earnings history once you reach full retirement age, or FRA. That age is 67 if you were born in 1960 or later. But for each year you delay your Social Security filing past FRA, your benefits will grow 8%, up until age 70.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading