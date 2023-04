Social Security Benefits Could Be Slashed by 25% Without Big Changes

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Time is running out. And it's happening faster than initially expected.That's the really bad news for Social Security recipients from the latest annual Social Security Trustees report. Last year, the Trustees warned that Social Security's combined trust funds would be depleted by 2035. Now, however, the Trustees have revised their estimated insolvency timeline to 2034. The popular program won't be bankrupt in 11 years. But Social Security benefits could be slashed by roughly 25% in the next decade without big changes.Continue reading