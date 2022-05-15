|
15.05.2022 11:04:00
Social Security Benefits Could Rise 8.6% in 2023 -- But It's Not All Good News
There's a reason seniors who get most or all of their income from Social Security tend to struggle financially. Those benefits often do a poor job of keeping up with inflation.This year, Social Security beneficiaries got their largest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in decades -- a 5.9% boost that took effect in January. The reason for that giant raise? Soaring inflation.Meanwhile, inflation has been even more rampant in recent months. As such, the nonpartisan Senior Citizens League just put out an estimate that seniors may be in line for an 8.6% COLA come 2023.Continue reading
