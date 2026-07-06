Keep Aktie
WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083
|
06.07.2026 09:36:00
Social Security Benefits Keep Losing Buying Power. Here's What Lawmakers Can Do About It.
Many people inevitably wind up retiring with little to no savings, thereby becoming very reliant on Social Security to cover their costs. That's a problem for a couple of reasons.First, the average monthly retirement benefit today is only about $2,083. On an annual basis, that's a $25,000 income. Even with careful budgeting and a massive dose of frugality, it can be difficult to make an income that size work.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!