Social Security COLA Forecast for 2027 Is Falling and Here Is What It Means for Retirees

October is approaching, and that means many people are looking forward to leaves changing color in their neighborhoods and to trick-or-treaters gracing their doorsteps. Social Security enthusiasts, though, are also eagerly waiting to find out how big the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be for 2027.

It's all tied to inflation, of course, and a fluctuating inflation rate has experts revising their COLA estimates. A key source of COLA estimates is the Senior Citizens League, which recently dropped its estimate for the 2027 cost of living adjustment (COLA) from 3.6% to 3.5%.

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